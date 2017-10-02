Habitual car burglar arrested in Rankin County

A habitual car burglar is behind bars after a group effort between the Madison and Clinton police departments and the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.

Over the past weekend, there were at least thirteen vehicle burglaries in the Northwest part of Rankin County.

The burglaries were concentrated to the Scottish Hills and Castlewood’s neighborhoods.

All of the vehicles burglarized were unlocked and items such as guns, cash, and electronics were taken.

In some of the Rankin County burglaries, victims were able to supply the sheriff’s office with video which was instrumental in identifying the suspect.

Investigators in the Tri-County area meet once a month to discuss crimes and crime trends in the various jurisdictions.

They use email and social media to share information between the different jurisdictions.

Information about these burglaries was posted to a law enforcement social media site on Sunday.

Within five minutes of the posting, a Flowood Investigator contacted Rankin County Investigators reporting a conversation he had minutes prior with Clinton Investigator Nick Sprowles regarding a vehicle burglary suspect, 40-year-old Woodrez Tremayne Davis.

Investigator Sprowles supplied information that Davis was in the Northwest area of Rankin County early Saturday and Sunday morning.

Based on Investigator Sprowles information and video surveillance evidence, it was quickly determined that Davis was the prime suspect in Rankin County.

When this information was posted on the law enforcement social media site, Investigator John Cooley with Madison Police Department reached out to lead Rankin County Investigator Michael Chandler stating Davis was also a suspect in some vehicle burglaries in their jurisdiction.

Investigator Cooley was able to secure three felony warrants on Davis.

Rankin County Investigators Chandler, DiMartino and Burleson coordinated with Investigators Sprowles and Cooley along with the US Marshal’s Service to located and apprehend Davis.

Davis was located on Dalton Street in Jackson where he was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Investigators were able to locate, in plain view, items stolen from some of the Rankin County burglaries and well as property from Clinton.

A search of the residence did not produce any additional stolen property.

The weapons that were stolen were sold on the streets in Jackson at various gas stations, according to early statements given by Davis.

A criminal history on Davis shows his first arrest in April of 1997 and his most recent was February 2016.

Davis has been arrested five times for vehicle burglary, two times for grand larceny, two times for motor vehicle theft, four times for stolen property and four times for felon in possession of a firearm.

Some of his arrests had multiple charges.

It is unclear at this time how many counts of vehicle burglary he will be facing in Rankin County as well as his charges in Madison and Clinton.

The burglaries in Rankin County were committed early Saturday and Sunday morning, through the diligent work of Madison, Clinton and Rankin County Investigators, this habitual criminal will be in for a new experience when he goes before Madison/Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest.

Davis was transported to the Rankin County Jail where he is currently being charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary.

Clinton and Madison will be working their charges at the same time as Rankin.

