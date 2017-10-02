Man injured in Friday motorcycle accident dies

The man involved in a motorcycle crash September 29 has died from his injuries. The accident occurred on Highway 49 in Pocahontas, near Sylwood Place.

Major Pete Luke with the HInds County Sheriff's Dept tells us 54-year-old Frank Acree of Clinton died Saturday. Air-Care had taken Acree to a local hospital following the accident.

