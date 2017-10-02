Brandon family returns home from Puerto Rico after Maria

A metro area family had to flee Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria tore through the island.

"It felt for three straight hours, like a tornado was on top of your house," said Stephanie Bruce. "That strong, very devastating!"

That is how Bruce explains how her family rode out hurricane Maria in her Puerto Rico home.

Bruce, of Brandon, is now back home, after surviving the storm with her husband and three children last month.

Her concern is now for residents on the island struggling to rebuild.

"The towns, we need to see helicopters lifting those people out of there," said Bruce. "It's not like Harvey, Katrina or even Irma in Florida. You can get in a car, you can even go walking like you saw in Katrina and just leave. These people are stuck on the island."

Water, gas shortages and an infrastructure that crumpled under the hurricanes power.

Stephanie Bruce is hoping to organize a relief drive and believes the US should be doing more.

"I don't know if FEMA has to do with it. I don't know where it's coming from, but for Hugo we saw help immediately. It's not happening," explained Bruce.

Her husband Jim, a former National Guard member and Vicksburg native, stayed behind helping rebuild a school in her native home, which she says will never be the same.

"There are towns where they lost bridges, so they are completely un-communicated with no homes," added Bruce. "So we need help."

