Mississippi State tips off practice, primed for another run to Women's Final Four

Six months ago, Mississippi State was the talk of the basketball world. The Women's Final Four, snapping UConn's triple digit winning streak, reaching the national title game, and so much more.

MSU begins another road to April hoops as practice tipped off at The Hump.

Nine Bulldogs are back from that legendary season. Scott Central's own Victoria Vivians in her senior campaign, she's also in the running for homecoming queen. Blair Schaefer, Morgan Williams, and Teaira McCowan are some of the other veterans back in the fold.

Head coach Vic Schaefer expects to see plenty of competition at practice.

"I've got four senior guards, I said to them today: I wish I could play them all at the same time but I can't because they all overlap and they play some of the same positions," Schaefer said. "But I think we'll have great competition there on the perimeter. I need Ameysha Williams and Teaira, those two to compete, Zion Campbell to compete with them everyday, need Jonika Garvin and Chloe Bibby to compete at the 4 with Iggy sliding in there some too. I'm hopeful that everyday there's somebody that's going to make me play them. That's what I want them to do: Make me play you."

Mississippi State tips off the season Friday, November 10th. The Bulldogs will raise their Women's Final Four & National Finalist banner before facing Virginia.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.