Public event security examined in light of Vegas shooting

In light of the Vegas shooting, people are asking how security works at public events, especially those that are outdoors. The State Fair kicks off in just two days and there are several upcoming festivals and concerts scheduled around the state.

Gatherings of people for things like sporting events or concerts can be considered what law enforcement calls "soft targets". As former Secret Service agent Larry Rowlett explains, the ability to secure the space gets more complicated when it's not within four walls.



"It's much harder outside because you don't have access to all the rooftops or in this case, a window, in which the shooter was shooting from," noted Rowlett. "You have a lot of different variables. In a conference center, you know what your variables are as far as the height goes and all those things."

The Vegas shooting has folks questioning their security at public events. But Rowlett notes that it does factor into planning.



"Nobody ever has all the variables factored in," added Rowlett. "So, just get that right out. Because you can never think of everything. You have to just go by your experience. Every time an event like this does happen, it makes the checklist a little longer of what the things are that you look for."



The Department of Public Safety through the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security is involved in the national "See Something, Say Something" campaign. It encourages you to call local law enforcement and report any unusual or suspicious activity in your community. A smartphone app, “See Send” is available from your app store and you may report suspicious activity through the toll-free telephone number 888-4-SAFE-MS.

Officials investigate any and all threats. But a big responsibility is on YOU.



"Know an exit plan and a reunification plan for yourself," added Rowlett. "And if somebody looks dangerous to you, report it to a police officer or a supervisor of some type at the event."

We've also learned that the Hinds County Sheriff's office will brief the media on its plans for state fair security Tuesday afternoon. The agency is responsible for everything that happens within the fairgrounds. Jackson Police Department handles the perimeter.

