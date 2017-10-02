Delta State ranked #9 in AFCA Division II Top 25

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Delta State is back in the top 10 of Division 2. The 5 and oh Statesmen are ranked #9 in the new AFCA Coaches Poll. Todd Cooley's crew retained the Heritage Bell this past Saturday, beating Mississippi College 30-17.
We just #BeatMC and we have the ?? to prove it!! #DSUFamily pic.twitter.com/Fjb3yGVF3d— #DSUFamily (@DeltaStateFB) October 1, 2017
DSU set for a big Saturday in Cleveland. It's Pig Pickin' plus the Statesmen face West Alabama (4-1, 3-0 in GSC) for the Gulf South lead. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen online at GoStatesmen.com
