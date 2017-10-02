State budget cuts force libraries to close earlier

State budget cuts have forced some Jackson-Hinds Libraries to reduce branch hours. The Mississippi Library Commission's funding was cut by $1.1 million dollars.

The City of Jackson increased the Library System's budget by $50,000 to make up for the shortage.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors provided $10,000 to reduce the impact of the shortfall.

The library system budget still lacked $40,000.00 resulting in the reduction in hours.

The Ella Bess Austin library in Terry is one of five branches that will close earlier one day a week. The five libraries will close at one p.m. on Wednesdays.

The other branches are Annie T. Jeffers in Bolton, Lois A Flagg in Edwards, Raymond Public Library in Raymond and the Evelyn T. Majure Library in Utica.

"We did it on the basis of looking at statistics. We looked at the libraries, how many people were coming into the library, how many books were being checked out, how many computers were being used, and we came up with the figures. That pointed to five libraries," said Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr.

Terry library officials said this is the second cut in hours. Last year four libraries began closing at 2 p.m. on Fridays.

Here is a complete list of times for the affected libraries:



Evelyn T. Majure Library, Utica MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm



Lois A. Flagg Library, Edwards MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm



Annie T. Jeffers Library, Bolton MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm



Ella Bess Austin Library, Terry MS

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 pm



Raymond Public Library, Raymond MS

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed for lunch 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.