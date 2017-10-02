Jackson woman recounts horrors of deadly Las Vegas mass shooting

Six sisters arrived in Las Vegas Sunday to see the sights and see some shows. Instead, they witnessed the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Lamia Dabit of Jackson recounts the horrors of the night.

"Oh my God, it’s so scary," said Dabit. "We got up crying this morning."

Dabit was returning to her hotel Sunday night across the street from the Mandalay Bay when the panic began. Dabit shared what she saw from her hotel window, overlooking the gruesome scene.

"We were so scared," recalled Dabit. "We didn’t know where to go or where to hide or where the shots were coming from. Nobody knew. People running for their lives. They started running over each other. Everybody wanted to just hide. They didn’t know where to hide."

Dabit says she even saw a hotel luggage cart being used to transport the wounded. Her sister suffering a minor injury, yet ultimately thankful.

"My sister has a big, big bruise on her thigh, and she’s in pain," said Dabit. "She didn’t even want to report it to the hotel. Thank God we are alive.”

And now, Monday, Dabit describes the eery feel in Sin City.

"People are very worried," added Dabit. "Police, and security, everywhere outside each casino. Extra security they have today, everywhere."

