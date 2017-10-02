Rides still coming in as managers prep for Fair opening

With flags of funnel cakes and lemonade up to lure-in fair-goers, the Mississippi State Fair is just hours away from opening their gates. The fairgrounds are still under construction in some areas as many of the rides coming this year, are just finishing up from other state and regional midways.



"A lot of people are closing down fairs on Sundays somewhere else," Fair Commission Executive Director, Rick Reno explained, "and then coming in, especially our rides, a few food vendors and a lot of our grounds attractions (too)."



The 12 day-long family-fun event in Jackson will kick off at 5:00 Wednesday afternoon and Reno assures that all rides will be checked out by certified inspectors before that time comes.



"North American Midway Entertainment, which is the #1 provider of Midway Rides in the United States, they come in and do all their inspections," Reno said. "Then we pay an independent inspector who follows them."

This year's new additions include a sea lion splash and butterfly exhibit.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.