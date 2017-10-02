Claiborne County pedestrian struck by pickup truck and killed - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Claiborne County pedestrian struck by pickup truck and killed

A pedestrian was struck and killed just after 8 p.m. Monday night on MS-18 and Valley of the Moon Road in Claiborne County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Davian Wells of Hermanville died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't injured. The accident is under investigation.

