What if a mass shooting happened here?

If a shooting like the one in Las Vegas were to occur in Mississippi, how would law enforcement handle the situation?

Law enforcement and medical services do have a response plan already laid out where they work together to handle mass casualties.

The Chief of Police in Jackson says of course, ideally, they would be able to intervene before a mass shooting occurs.

But sometimes they just can't be predicted.

"There's no way, no matter how much preparation that you have, that you can completely manage to completely inventory the mind of a nut," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

That's where Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training comes in.

"We teach these officers to communicate first. Once we communicate, we teach them to deescalate. And if all else fails, we teach them to eliminate," explained the Director of Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Tuggle.

Since 2008, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has funded that training course for over ten thousand law enforcement officers in the state.

"Be able to work with different agencies. Because if an incident like this happens, you have law enforcement officers on the local level, the state level, and the federal level responding to this incident. And if they're all trained the same, we can deliver the appropriate response to any event," said Lieutenant Colonel Tuggle.

Jackson's response plan for a situation like the one in Las Vegas emphasizes unity among different agencies, including those in the medical field.

"Plans are designed for immediate responses, along with taking care of people who are injured. So it kind of goes the full gammit," said Chief Vance.

"Mississippi can rest assured that our officers are well-trained, and when called upon, we will deliver the appropriate response," promised Lieutenant Colonel Tuggle.

Mississippi's Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher also said in a statement Monday, "The employees of the Department of Public Safety express our heartfelt sympathy to all who were affected by Sunday night's shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are also with our law enforcement counterparts in Las Vegas."

3 On Your Side and FOX40 did try to contact MEMA and the State Department of Health to get a better picture of the medical aspect of the response plan, but they weren't able to get back to us on time.

We will update this story with any information they provide.

