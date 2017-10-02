Yazoo County off to a 6-0 start

Pearl, Jackson Prep, Parklane, and Scott Central are just some of the undefeated teams in the area. There's a squad up 49 that has a 0 in the L column. Yazoo County is off to a 6-0 start, 1-0 in 3A Region 3.

The defense has pitched a pair of shutouts, they're averaging just 7 points per game. Senior quarterback Kenny Gainwell is getting lots of attention. He's racked up 1192 total yards and 20 touchdowns. But head coach Robert Dobbs says a pack of Panthers have been key to staying undefeated.

"Kenny is in the spotlight but he has some good role players for him. We got Devarrio Sanders, and Cherokee Edwards, and Dontrell Green, along with some other seniors that are doing a really good job. Defense is holding us down up front with the two defensive tackles: Austin Dees and Demartel Carter."

Gainwell committed to Memphis before the season started. He credits chemistry in the offseason to the Panthers great start.

"During the summer, everybody came together. And we starting bonding together and starting being brothers. And it just kicked it off good. The approach now is to stay humble and just continue to grind."

Tredarius Carr is one of several Panthers to shine on defense. Through 6 games, the junior LB has 28 tackles for a loss and 9 sacks. "We're just like old school football," Carr said. "We're just firing off the ball, head busting, just playing defense like defense is supposed to be played. We have some good corners, they have to step up and play some roles."

Next up for Yazoo County is a Friday home game vs. Ruleville Central.

