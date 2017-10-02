Two-car collision sends two to hospital - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two-car collision sends two to hospital

HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A two-car collision has sent two people to the hospital, one by ambulance and one by private vehicle. The vehicles collided on Highway 18, west of Raymond.

Both vehicles were traveling toward Utica when a Ford Focus rear-ended a Lexus, causing the Focus to overturn.

No word on conditions of the drivers.

