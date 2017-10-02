Northwest Rankin's Cameron Carroll commits to Tulane

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Northwest Rankin's Cameron Carroll committed to Tulane this morning. He's one of the best running backs in the state. Carroll has 928 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns this season. He's the 2nd player from NWR to go verbal with the Green Wave. Nik Hogan committed last month. Carroll is originally from New Orleans, he and his family moved to the Jackson area following Hurricane Katrina.
