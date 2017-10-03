Coming up on WLBT: The country continues to mourn lives lost in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: The country continues to mourn lives lost in Las Vegas

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We're still learning more about those killed in the Vegas massacre. We'll tell you what we've learned, including more about a Jackson woman who was there.

New details in the missing naval aircraft. Find out what information officials have confirmed and the connection to the Magnolia State. 

Fans of rock superstar Tom Petty mourn his loss. We'll have details surrounding his death.

See you in 10.

~Joy

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Guest next to Vegas gunman's room 'shaken'

    The Latest: Guest next to Vegas gunman's room 'shaken'

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:50:55 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:00:51 GMT

    A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

    More >>

    A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

    More >>

  • Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:22:15 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:05:28 GMT

    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

    More >>

    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

    More >>

  • South Carolina man staying at Mandalay Bay describes horrific attack

    South Carolina man staying at Mandalay Bay describes horrific attack

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-10-03 02:40:31 GMT
    Wade Haselden (Source: WMBF News)Wade Haselden (Source: WMBF News)

    A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.

    More >>

    A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly