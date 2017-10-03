Natchez man dies after being shot in car

A Mississippi man has died after being shot several times while inside of his vehicle.

The Natchez Democrat reports 34-year-old Richard Frazier was shot at least three times Sunday morning. Officials say a shot to the neck likely killed him.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong says another man who was in the vehicle during the shooting was not injured.

Armstrong says he does not know who was driving the vehicle, but it eventually rolled into a wall next to the opening of a garage.

No arrests have been made, though officials believe Frazier was the intended victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

