Two arrested in west Jackson drug bust

Two people were arrested in a west Jackson drug bust Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Hinds County special operations unit, along with the Hinds County Sheriff's office arrested two people during a drug bust on Deckard Drive.

$25,000 worth of high grade marijuana was confiscated at this home.

Amber Woods and Rodrick Gladney were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm.

