Groundbreaking held for parkway connecting I-55 S and I-20 in Clinton

A groundbreaking was held in Byram on Monday for what is described as the largest and most comprehensive development in the history of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Bulldozers marked the newest section of the parkway's construction at the intersection of Davis and Siwell Roads.

"This corridor is gong to be very vital to part of the economic development for all of our citizens and taxpayers," said Hinds County Supervisor Peggy Calhoun. "The corridor will consist of retail, residential and business development."

A portion of a new the Byram-Clinton/Norrell Corridor connecting I-55 to I-20 is cleared.

It's been two decades in the making and was roundly celebrate by those living in southwest Hinds county.

The parkway will be a low speed, multi-lane with sidewalks, walking and biking trails and future business development driving the economy.

Developers say the $100 million corridor project will be integrated into existing communities.

The completion date is August 2019.

