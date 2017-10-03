Security upgrades at the Mississippi State Fair

New security upgrades are being announced for the Mississippi State Fair this year.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says he's utilizing the Hinds County Sheriff's Department S.W.A.T. team for the first time, increasing security at the fair, in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Dozens of uniformed and plainclothes officers will be posted over the 100-acre property, over the 12-day event.

"We want everybody to see us," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason. "As you know, last year we didn't have any major incidents. We had drug smoking, I think a cellphone was stolen but if we can keep it at a minimum this year I'm happy with that."

Jackson Police will patrol the perimeter with burglary suppression teams and blue lights going to make sure people come and go with no problems.

Fair-goers are asked to lock their cars and put all valuables out of sight. Vendors say they appreciate the attention towards safety.

"More security is always a good thing. These guys are excellent," said Grigsby. "These guys can handle any problem that pops up."

Sheriff Mason warns anyone who wants to start trouble at the fair.

"We will have officers within the crowd," said Sheriff Mason. "They will spot and easily take those out who we believe might cause problems."

Mason says several law enforcement agencies will be teaming up with his department to provide security.

MISSISSIPPI STATE FAIR

