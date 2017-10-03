Pink waters in city of Jackson fountains for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The fountains at Jackson City Hall are awash in pink!

It's the Capital City's observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Tuesday, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and other city officials joined the American Cancer Society and breast cancer survivors to officially turn the fountains pink.

The mayor shared his personal experience with the devastating disease.

"My father was a cancer survivor," said Mayor Lumumba. "I've lost several family members to breast cancer, so we won't give up this fight."

After the press conference, Mayor Lumumba and others signed the official pink Breast Cancer Awareness Month vehicle.

The annual Making Strides walk in Jackson will be held Saturday, October 28 at Thalia Mara Hall.

