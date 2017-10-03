Cleveland doctor arrested on 17 counts of Medicaid fraud

A Cleveland doctor has been arrested on 17 counts of Medicaid fraud.

50-year-old Dr. Harold Peltan, who is an ophthalmologist in Cleveland, was arrested Tuesday by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office on a 17-count indictment by a Bolivar County grand jury.

The indictment states between July 2011 and July 2014, Dr. Peltan billed for care not provided to his patients, created false bills during post-operative periods, and billed for care that was not medically necessary.

For each count, Peltan faces up to five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines, for a maximum of 85 years and $850,000.

He is awaiting bond and court dates.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.