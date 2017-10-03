GREAT UPDATE: Puerto Rican baby medically evacuated to Jackson gets surgery in Miami

A teenage mother was medically evacuated from Puerto Rico and ended up at UMMC in Jackson while waiting for surgery for her baby. On Tuesday she shared great news that her baby, Veronica, was able to get her surgery in Miami.

The family flew out of Jackson early Monday morning. 4-month-old Veronica is currently undergoing a few procedures that will hopefully restore her vision and so far all has gone smoothly.

The family has gone through months of hardships leading up to this moment.

The 16-year-old mother, Darilys Ramos, ruptured her appendix while she was pregnant and spent two months in a medically induced coma after giving birth. She was only out of that coma for a few weeks before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

The mother and child were medically evacuated from Puerto Rico because the power at the hospitals has been unreliable after Hurricane Maria. She then ended up in Jackson alone.

Veronica Sofia Velez-Ramos was born nearly 3 months premature, with a disease called Retinopathy of Prematurity. Hopefully, if all goes well during surgery, her eye site will be restored.

