One arrested, one wanted after over $100,000 worth of drugs and money seized in Jackson drug bust

One woman has been arrested and a man is wanted after a large drug bust in the Capital City.

The Jackson Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Marydale Drive around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered several items, including 11 pounds of high grade marijuana, 66 grams of powdered cocaine, 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 300 prescription pills and approximately $20,000 in cash.

They also seized a black 2000 Mercedes Benz sedan.

The street value of the drugs seized is approximated to be worth over $84,000.

Combined with the cash seized, the total value of the items collected during the search warrant was approximated worth over $103,000, not including the value of the seized Mercedes.

21-year-old Naqweshua Keawanna Turner has been arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana within 1500 feet of a school and with intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine within 1500 feet of a school and with intent to distribute and felony possession of schedule II narcotics within 1500 feet of a school and with intent to distribute.

She is currently awaiting her initial appearance.

Also wanted in connection with the illegal substances found in the home, is 37-year-old Marlin Norris. Felony warrants are currently being issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Norris is asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

