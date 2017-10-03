Is new crumbling asphalt a waste of taxpayer dollars?

Jackson motorists breathe a sigh of relief when seeing new asphalt on pothole filled roadways, but there is a feeling of dread when that new work soon falls apart.

Drivers on one busy roadway wonder if money is wasted when infrastructure problems are ignored.

While motorists were relieved about the new pavement on McRaven Road, there are now concerns because of the crumbling asphalt due to erosion along the roadside.

The southwest Jackson street was one of six repaved in the last few months with $4.5 million from the One Cent Sales Tax funding.

But the new section of blacktop is buckling beside a collapsing embankment and a ditch filled with piping.

"Before this pave job, it was pretty horrible," said Melissa Johnson, who has watched the new surface become uneven.

Johnson is one of the many motorists thankful for the long overdue road improvements, but traveling McRaven Road daily, she doesn't want the previous work and money wasted.

"We're hoping that they come out," added Johnson. "They looked into, they fixed that. We're hoping that they come out and they see it, that it needs more work and that they do it."

Just months into the repairs, vehicles are now avoiding the broken pavement. The gravel appears to be giving way just a few feet from the new surface.

"On that side, it's caving on in and that's really bad," said Bobbie Hampton. "Maybe they were in a rush or something. They didn't think at the time, I don't guess. They were trying to get the road fixed".

According to City of Jackson Communications Manager Kai Williams, a 12-inch water main in the ditch beside the street is leaking, causing erosion on the hill and the crumbling roadway.

Public Works was aware, but wanted to make the much needed street repairs.

Williams said engineers are in the process of figuring out the best permanent solution.

