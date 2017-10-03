Vegas shooting brings semi-automatic weapons and bump stocks into focus

New details are still being revealed about the Las Vegas mass shooting. The Sheriff now saying it appears that it was extensively pre-planned.

Tuesday, we learned the shooter fired for approximately 9 minutes. The Associated Press reports two bump stocks were found among the stockpile of weapons. Gun experts say this kind of gunfire heard that night is possible without a fully automatic gun.

U.S. gun makers have been banned from making machine guns or fully automatic guns since 1986. But the ones made previously can be legally owned with the proper certifications and paperwork.

"There's less than 400,000 registered fully automatic weapons in this country according to ATF," explained certified firearms instructor Rick Ward. "And they seized almost 1300 of them back in 2006. They aren't that plentiful."

And that may be part of the attraction to something called a bump stock.

"People initially thought oh this would be as cool as having a fully auto gun without the price," added Van's Sporting Goods Manager Todd Sarate.

Some videos online reference bump stocks going for as low as $99. But firearms instructor Rick Ward says the average Joe won't find that it comes naturally.

"You have to practice with it," said Ward. "It's a little awkward, especially if you're having to move around. Because you're constantly holding the pressure here in your right hand. It wouldn't be my choice for increasing the rate of fire."

The bump-stock modifies a semi-automatic gun to allow the recoil to fire multiple shots quickly. The recoil makes the gun buck back and forth--bumping the trigger.

"You're actually pulling the weight of the trigger with your off hand," said Sarate. "And to do that, you have to keep a constant pressure forward. It's not something you can do easily moving around or without some practice to get it to work properly."

But Ward notes that accuracy wouldn't have been a factor with the large crowd in Vegas. Bump stocks are legal. It still takes a trigger pull for each round you want to fire.

