CONSIDER THIS: We Mourn Again

Today I planned to share a commentary about October being Breast Cancer Awareness month. Breast Cancer is a horrible disease that will impact one out every eight women and this month we focus on bringing attention to the importance of self-exams and early detection. Today, however, we are dealing with the horrific, terroristic actions of a madman who opened fire on Las Vegas concertgoers killing more than 50 people and injuring hundreds of others.

There are no words to comfort the victims and families, there are no magic sayings to expedite the healing of our once again wounded nation.

Time after time, mass shooting after mass shooting, our response becomes typical. Some will point a finger at lax gun control laws and others will speak of the need for better mental health recognition and treatment in our country, but little will change other than our Facebook profile pictures that will now be filled with “pray for Las Vegas” images.

Consider This:

Domestic terrorism is the greatest threat facing our country’s safety. Not North Korea; not travelers from the eight banned countries, not undocumented workers crossing our unsecured borders.

Sadly, however, there is little hope that our elected officials will have a real debate on how to address the issue. Dealing with, and finding solutions to our country’s greatest problems have long ago taken a back seat to partisan politics.

That’s why our country will weep now, because as we mourn those lives lost in this week’s shooting, we know this isn’t the last time we will be left shaking our heads and wondering when it will end.

