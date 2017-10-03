Promoting unity and safety in the Capital City through "National Night Out"

Communities like Ridgewood Park, that has more than 200 homes, try to do these "National Night Out" events twice a year. Parties that not only promote togetherness in their own neighborhoods but ones that also give emergency responders the chance to meet those they serve and promote safety.

"It's one of the most effective tools that law enforcement has," said Chief Lee Vance. "People getting to know their neighbors and knowing what's supposed to be going on next door, as opposed to what may be actually going on and when to call the police."

While these events have been successful in the past, the president of the Ridgewood Park Neighborhood Association, Lawrence Raybon, says having the mayor and his family come out is something special and shows how unified Jackson's future could be.

"It's wonderful," said Raybon. "It's great to have a Mayor that is willing to come out. We've always had lots of people from the police department, the fire department, that kind of thing, come out to our parties. This is the first time, I think, at least since I've been here that we've ever had a Mayor come out."

"We believe that is the solution, working collectively," added Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. "Utilizing our collective strengths will ultimately win the day."

