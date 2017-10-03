POLICE CHIEF: Pedestrian hit by car not deceased, but in extreme - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

POLICE CHIEF: Pedestrian hit by car not deceased, but in extremely critical condition

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

New information is just in from the scene. According to the Clinton Police Chief, a pedestrian that was hit by a car is not deceased, but in extremely critical condition. 

Clinton Police and Fire Departments are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car on I-20 eastbound between Clinton Raymond Road and Springridge Road, just before 9:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route and we will update this as more information becomes available.  

