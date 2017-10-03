Police identify woman killed after hit by car in Clinton - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Police identify woman killed after hit by car in Clinton

CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to the Clinton police, a pedestrian that was hit by a car died Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Diane Joiner from Jackson.

Yesterday, she was in extremely critical condition. 

She was struck by a car on I-20 eastbound between Clinton Raymond Road and Springridge Road, just before 9:00 p.m.

