Woman hit by car on I-20 in Clinton dies

New information is just in from the scene. According to the Clinton Police Chief, a pedestrian that was hit by a car died Wednesday morning.

Yesterday, she was in extremely critical condition.

Clinton Police and Fire Departments are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car on I-20 eastbound between Clinton Raymond Road and Springridge Road, just before 9:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route and we will update this as more information becomes available.

