Mississippi couple survives Las Vegas attack

A Bogue Chitto couple says they are blessed to be alive after the Las Vegas attack.

Jonathan and Haley King were in the mass shooting that left dozens dead and more than 500 people injured Sunday night.

"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop," said Jonathan King.

King says he can't get the piercing sound of gunfire out of his head.

King says he and his wife Haley were in Las Vegas for her birthday. The couple was among thousands of country music lovers at an outdoor concert when a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay.

"At first, we thought it was something to do with the speakers at the concerts," explained King. "It did it about three times. That's when security rushed Jason Aldean off the stage and told everyone to get down."

King says it was a chaotic scene.

As the gunfire continued, people were running everywhere.

He also says people were getting shot around him, but still his only focus was to get his wife to safety.

"My wife was in front of me, so squared myself to try and make myself a little bit wider if I got shot," said King. "While she was going through the fence, I just made myself as wide as I could to catch anything that might hit her."

After 30 minutes of running and ducking, the couple was able to get out of harms way.

King says while he is happy to be back home in Mississippi with his kids and family, his heart goes out to all the victims of the senseless shooting.

"You definitely think about people who didn't make it," said King. "It was also the people who were with those people and the things that they were saying. I heard a girl say, 'I loved him. He was everything to me'. That's who you want to pray for - the people who saw their friend die or loved one die."

