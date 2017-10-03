Callaway DL James Williams commits to Mississippi State

The Callaway pipeline to Mississippi State continues.

James Williams announced to the Clarion-Ledger on Tuesday that he has committed to the Bulldogs. The senior had offers from Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia to name a few. Williams has shined on the hardwood and at defensive line for the Chargers.



He becomes the 8th player from the 2017 Dandy Dozen to commit to MSU.

