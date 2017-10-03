Health inspections begin at Mississippi State Fair

Vendors at the Mississippi State Fair can start selling food Wednesday afternoon, but not before they pass their health inspection.

3 On Your Side and FOX40 went along with the Health Department to see which vendors got the green light.

Inspectors do an initial run-through to make sure vendors can start cooking. Then, depending on what they're selling, the Health Department might come and check on them a few times throughout the length of the fair.

"[We] inspect every booth on the property before the fair opens. If they don't have a little sticker, they cannot open," said Ann Hogue, an Environmentalist with MSDH, gesturing to the 2017 Food Facility Identifier.

The initial inspection is actually a fairly simple process.

"Hand soap, paper towels at the hand washing sink. Hot and cold running water. Make sure the coolers are running properly for cold holding," said Tracy Day, a health inspector who was describing what MSDH looks for in their initial inspection.

Once food is being cooked, the Department of Health will come in and check food temperature, and make sure everyone's washing their hands and the dishes they use.

A&W Concessions has been at the fair for 54 years.

"We have a char grill," said A&W's owner, Jeri Arender. "Everything we cook is fresh, it's not pre-cooked, it's fresh cooked as you order. Not 'sitting in the window' food."

A&W actually gets their inspections done early so they can sell food to the vendors while they set up.

The fair is full of staples like that.

Take Malone's Taffy for instance.

"It's the same thing that's been here a hundred years. And I hope another hundred!" exclaimed Vera Mooney, who now owns Malone's Taffy.

Depending on what type of food the vendor sells, inspectors could come back every few days to make sure the vendors stay compliant.

A "Risk Level 1" refers to food items like lemonade that don't pose much of a threat.

A "Risk Level 3" would be something like a sushi vendor.

"Risk Level 3, you're guaranteed 3 inspections while you're here - the 14 days you're here. Unless we get a complaint, and then you may get more," explained Hogue. "We are here the whole time, walking around and checking."

There are about 125 vendors at the Fair this year. Around half of them are local.

If you see something wrong with a food item you get at the fair, the Health Department encourages you to report it to them by calling their Division of Food Protection at 601-576-7689 or emailing them at food@healthyms.com.

You can also go click here to file a complaint on their website.

