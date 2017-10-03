Brandon volleyball beats Germantown, wins 24th straight match - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon volleyball beats Germantown, wins 24th straight match

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Brandon volleyball extended their winning streak to 24 matches.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Germantown in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-20) on Tuesday night. Kelsa Walker's crew are now 29-1 this season.

