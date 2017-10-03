Alcorn State preparing for the Thursday night spotlight

Alcorn State is on a 2 game winning streak and dropped the GIF of the season so far.

There was only one Division I football program in the state of Mississippi to win this weekend #FearTheBrave pic.twitter.com/eIe0jFNF6H — Alcorn Sports (@BRAVESSPORTS) October 1, 2017

The running game a major key for the Braves. Thursday night they want another one against Alabama State.

The purple and gold practiced this afternoon. Alcorn has another nice streak going. They've had a Brave earn SWAC honors in 5 straight weeks. Isiah Thomas named Defensive Player of the Week after 13 tackles and a interception.

The are Braves playing on a short week for the 3rd time this season.

"Coaches have done a great job preparing these young men to play on a short week," said head coach Fred McNair. "We came out Sunday night and got some work in Sunday night and Monday. Today is the last physical day of preparation. Tomorrow will be a little walkthrough before we get on the bus."

Lenorris Footman leads the SWAC in total offense, racking up 1437 total yards. I asked him what some of the keys are to winning on Thursday. "Just execute on the small things," Footman said. "Offense: Stay out of third and long and execute on third down. Going to try to stay out of those situations and hopefully we can do better. Any time you get to play on TV you get a little extra oomph come game week."

Alcorn State faces Alabama State Thursday night in Montgomery. Kickoff is at 6:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPNU, available online at ESPN3.com.

