This Morning on WLBT: JPD officer grazed by bullet

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
When Jeff Bridges and his wife Andrea walked into their Las Vegas hotel room, they were taken aback by how huge it was.More >>
When Jeff Bridges and his wife Andrea walked into their Las Vegas hotel room, they were taken aback by how huge it was.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>