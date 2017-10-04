JPD officer shot while chasing suspect on roof of hotel

JPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that took place at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of I-55N.

Officers were patrolling the area when they observed a suspicious male individual behind the Select 10 Motel, who immediately ran after seeing police.



Officers found the man who ran, who fired shots at officers when confronted.

Officers chased the suspect to the roof of the motel where shots were again fired. An officer was stuck at that time by the suspect as officers returned fire.



The suspect was later apprehended after discarding the weapon. Police found the weapon after searching the area.



The wounded officer suffered what appeared to be a graze wound to the left arm but is doing well. He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.



The suspect, identified as 40-year-old, Alton Johnson, was arrested and is being charged with at least one count of Aggravated Assault on a police officer.

Additional charges could be forthcoming.



This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.