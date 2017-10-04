Over 500 without power in downtown Jackson

Over 500 people are without power in downtown Jackson Wednesday morning.

The power went out around 1:30 a.m. and Entergy expects it to come back on around 6:30 a.m.

Entergy says 502 are without power in Hinds County, and 137 in other areas.

