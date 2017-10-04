Power outages in downtown Jackson restored - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Power outages in downtown Jackson restored

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Over 500 people were without power in downtown Jackson Wednesday morning.

The power went out around 1:30 a.m. and it was restored around 7:45 a.m.

Entergy says 502 were without power in Hinds County, and 137 in other areas.

