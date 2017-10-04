MDOC looking for escaped probationer - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MDOC looking for escaped probationer

YAZOO CITY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Probationer Michael Rucker is wanted for escaping the Greenwood Restitution Center today.

31-year-old Rucker was sentenced in Yazoo County to serve 10 years for taking a vehicle.

Call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency if you see him or know of his whereabouts.

