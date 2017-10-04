MHP identifies driver killed in log truck head-on collision

One person is dead after a log truck and pick-up truck collided on Hwy 28 near Harmony Road.

MHP identified the pick-up truck driver who died as 59-year-old Marlon Keith Bridges from Prentiss.

Wednesday morning at 8:40, MHP responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 18 wheeled log truck on MS 28 near Harmony Rd just east of Hazlehurst. The pickup truck and the log truck were involved in a head on collision and the driver of the pickup truck died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the 18 wheeler did not sustain any injuries.

Highway 28 was closed in both directions but has since been re-opened.

This crash is currently under investigation.

