One dead after log truck and pick-up collide head on

One person is dead after a log truck and pick-up truck collided on Hwy 28 near Harmony Road.

Wednesday morning at 8:40, MHP responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 18 wheeled log truck on MS 28 near Harmony Rd just east of Hazlehurst.

The pickup truck and the log truck were involved in a head on collision and the driver of the pickup truck died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the 18 wheeler did not sustain any injuries.

Highway 28 is closed in both directions right now and will be opened as soon as possible.

The identity of the driver of the pickup is not available at this time, due to pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is currently under investigation.

