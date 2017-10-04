Overturned log truck shuts down all lanes of traffic on Hwy 28 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Overturned log truck shuts down all lanes of traffic on Hwy 28

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HAZLEHURST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A log truck overturned on Highway 28 and Harmony Road just outside of Hazlehurst.

All lanes of Hwy 28 are shut down.

Corporal Kervin Steward said MHP is responding to this wreck.

We have a crew headed to get more details and find out if there are injuries.

