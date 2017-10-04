FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate possibly headed toward Gulf Coast

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information:...More >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information: his gambling habits.
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Depression No. 16 strengthened into Tropical Storm Nate in the southwestern Caribbean Sea early Thursday morning.More >>
