FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate possibly headed toward Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Nate formed in the Caribbean Thursday morning. That's an upgrade from the previous Tropical Depression status. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking it closely.

The storm is packing winds in excess of 40 mph with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

As we near the weekend, that's when we'll likely see an impact from this storm. Sunday is the target time for landfall for now. As for where it will make direct landfall, anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle needs to pay close attention to this storm.

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

