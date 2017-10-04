Hurricane Nate makes landfall along Mississippi coast

Hurricane Nate made landfall tonight along the Mississippi coast close to Biloxi with 85 MPH sustained winds estimated near the center.

Gulfport reported a 73 MPH wind around the time of landfall.

Winds peaked earlier in the day with Nate at sustained 90 MPH, but lowered a bit before landfall.

Water from the Gulf and Mississippi Sound overspread Highway 90 and overtook many businesses near landfall.

A storm surge of up to five feet have been reported along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast according to NOAA buoys. There are Hurricane Warnings posted from Grand Isle, LA to the Alabama/Florida state line.

Louisiana and Mississippi officials declared states of state of emergency and Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall Saturday night or early Sunday. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.

Mississippi's government said it would open 11 evacuation shelters in areas away from the immediate coast, with buses available for people who can't drive.

A First Alert Action Day is in place for Sunday because of how Nate will impact our weather. Gusty winds in excess of 85 mph, tornadoes and localized flash flooding will be possible. A storm surge of 4 to 7 feet is possible from New Orleans east to Mobile Bay. Please review your severe weather plans with your family.

