Nate makes landfall along Mississippi coast

Nate made landfall Saturday night along the Mississippi coast close to Biloxi with 85mph sustained winds estimated near the center.

Gulfport reported a 73 mph wind around the time of landfall. Winds peaked earlier in the day with Nate at sustained 90mph, but lowered a bit before landfall.

Water from the Gulf and Mississippi Sound overspread Highway 90 and overtook many businesses near landfall. Nate continues to move rather quickly to northeast at nearly 25 mph.

We'll keep with cloudy skies for much of the day with a 40-50% chance of rain.

Severe weather isn't expected rather light to steady rain at times.

Highs Sunday will be in the 80s. The rain threat will go down as we near the evening hours. Humid moist flow will be left across our region for the beginning of the week.

This will spawn showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s over the coming days with overnight lows in the 70s and quite humid weather. Normal high is 80 this time of year and the normal low is 56.

Louisiana and Mississippi officials declared states of emergency and Louisiana ordered some people to evacuate coastal areas and barrier islands ahead of its expected landfall. Evacuations began at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

If you have a question about how to program your weather radio, click here.

You can always download the WLBT First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android device.

Download our First Alert Weather App in your app store:

To get the app for your iPhone or iPad, follow this link,

To get the app in the Android Market click here.

The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos.

The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county - you are simply warned if severe.

If you don't know how to get our weather alerts, click here.

You can track the storm yourself by clicking on our First Alert Interactive Radar .

Be sure you send all your weather photos to sendit@wlbt.com .

For up to the minute weather coverage and tips to stay safe, go to our First Alert Weather Facebook page and follow our meteorologists on Twitter so you can join in on the conversation.

WLBT First Alert Weather Team:

Dave Roberts - @DaveRobertsTV

Heather Sophia - @HeatherSophiaTV

Michael Haynes - @MichaelHaynes

Barbie Bassett - @BarbieBassettTV

Patrick Ellis - @PatrickEllisWx

Walt Grayson

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.