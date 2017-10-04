Hurricane Nate strengthening as it moves into Gulf of Mexico

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won't let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
