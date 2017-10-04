Hurricane Nate strengthening as it moves into Gulf of Mexico

Friday night Hurricane Hunter airplanes reported sustained winds of 75 miles per hour near the center of now Hurricane Nate. Hurricane Nate is just entering the Gulf of Mexico east of Mexico. The storm is quickly strengthening and moving to the north towards eastern Louisiana and Mississippi gulf coast.

There are Hurricane Watches along the entire Mississippi Gulf coast and Tropical Storm Watches for the Alabama and Florida coast lines. The storm is expected to make landfall along the outer banks east of New Orleans late Saturday into Sunday morning and then along the Mississippi gulf coast near Gulfport and Biloxi.

A First Alert Action Day is in place for Sunday because of how Nate will impact our weather. Gusty winds in excess of 75 mph, tornadoes and localized flash flooding will be possible. A storm surge of 4 to 7 feet is possible from New Orleans east to Mobile Bay. Please review your severe weather plans with your family.

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

