Jones County man indicted for 2nd degree murder

A Jones County man was indicted for 2nd degree murder.

RELATED: Choctaw woman killed, partner arrested and charged

33-year-old Stuart Brian Nickey has been charged in a federal indictment with 2nd degree murder.

Nickey is from the Bogue Homa Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

The indictment alleges that, on or around July 1, Nickey murdered his partner named "C.S.", also a Choctaw Indian, by striking her in the head and face.

Nickey appeared before the U.S. Magistrate Judge on October 3rd for an initial appearance and arraignment.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.