Select 10 Motel, History Of Problems

A local man is behind bars for shooting a Jackson police officer. Police say the man fired multiple times at officers who were in pursuit.

It happened Tuesday night around midnight at the Select 10 motel at I-55 near Northside drive.

Forty-year-old Alton Johnson was caught and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a Police Officer. Police say Johnson pulled out a gun and fired at officers when they arrived on the scene.

That led to a foot chase, and police say Johnson managed to get on the roof of the motel, where he fired more shots.

One officer suffered a graze wound to the left arm bit is expected to be okay.

Jackson police say they know this motel well and the individuals who hang out here. Over In recent years they've been called there on a number of felony incidents, and have made several arrests in the process.

Over the years, our cameras were rolling as individuals were arrested for drugs at the Select 10 motel. In the last two years there have been armed robberies. Police say they've been there twice this year for shootings.

"We've received calls from this hotel previously in the past," said Sergeant Roderick Holmes. " I don't recall any specific incidents I do know we have responded for shots fired calls. I believe we've also responded for actual individuals being shot at one point at this hotel."

In the past, Jackson police and the Hinds county District Attorney's office have labeled businesses a "public nuisance" if there are too many calls, or they feel the public's well being is threatened by events there.

"I can't tell you for sure if it falls into the nuisance category but I do know there is an ordinance in place that can be enforced if you have a location whether it's a business or a residence for that matter where you receive a number of problems at that location it can be acted upon, added Sergeant Holmes."

The Select 10 Motel has a documented history of felony activity that law enforcement and prosecutors may need to take a harder look at.

