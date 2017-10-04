Religious accommodations law effective date delayed

Mississippi HB 1523, the religious accommodations act, won't go into effect until Tuesday, October 10. A motion for a stay was filed in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals October 3. It was quickly denied and the law will now take effect 7 days following the court's decision.

The Bill, from the 2016 legislative session was blocked last year by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, but this ruling was overturned by the 5th Circuit in June of this year. The court denied an en banc appeal earlier this week.

The law that would allow merchants and government employees to deny services to same-sex couples, based on their religious beliefs.

Opponents of the law have announced their intent to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

